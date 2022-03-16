Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, March 16

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,771,566 on Wednesday, March 16.
There were 53 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 43,962, according to the department.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.
