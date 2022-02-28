Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Monday, February 28

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 596 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,757,036 on Monday, February 28.
There was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 43,216, according to the department.
