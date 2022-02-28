x
Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Monday, February 28

The Department of Health reports 596 new cases and 1 new death related to the coronavirus in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 596 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,757,036 on Monday, February 28.

There was new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 43,216, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

