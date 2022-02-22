Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, February 22

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 2,600 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,746,745 on Tuesday, February 22.
Note: The report for Tuesday reflects two days of data from the department.
There were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remains at 42,789, according to the department.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
