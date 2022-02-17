x
Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Thursday, February 17

The Department of Health reports more than 3,700 new cases and 84 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 3,718 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,735,573 on Thursday, February 17.

There were 84 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 42,617, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

