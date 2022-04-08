Latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania - Friday, April 8

The Department of Health confirms more than 1,100 new cases and 13 new deaths related to the coronavirus statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,878,687 on Friday, April 8.

There were 13 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,404, according to the department.

