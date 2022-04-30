x
Latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania - Saturday, April 30

The Department of Health confirms 2,248 new cases and 22 additional deaths statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 2,248 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,817,766 on Saturday, April 30.

There were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,663, according to the department.

