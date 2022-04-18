x
Latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania - Monday, April 18

The Department of Health confirms 692 new cases and no new deaths related to the Coronavirus statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 692 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,798,299 on Monday, April 18.

There were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,488, according to the department.

NEW: Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

