Latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania - Sunday, April 17

The Department of Health confirms 732 new cases and no new deaths related to the Coronavirus statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 732 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,797,607 on Sunday, April 17.

There were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,488, according to the department.

NEW: Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.