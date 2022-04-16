x
Latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania - Saturday, April 16

The Department of Health confirms 1,336 new cases and 14 additional deaths statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 1,336 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,796,875 on Saturday, April 16.

There were 14 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,488, according to the department.

