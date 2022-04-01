Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Friday, April 1

The Department of Health confirms more than 800 new cases and 20 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 821 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,782,174 on Friday, April 1.

There were 20 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,295, according to the department.

NEW: Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov

The Department of Health released data related to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 infection.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.