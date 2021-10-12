x
COVID-19 update: Death toll surpasses 30,000 statewide

The Department of Health confirms nearly 3,900 new positive cases statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 3,898 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,486,134 on Tuesday, October 12.

There were 151 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 30,058, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

