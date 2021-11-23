x
COVID-19 update: Nearly 5,200 new positive cases statewide

The total number of statewide deaths related to the coronavirus has exceeded 33,000, according to the Department of Health.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,696,959 on Tuesday, November 23.

There were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,003, according to the department.

