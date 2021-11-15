COVID-19 update: More than 3,400 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health notes 10 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 3,437 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,648,285 on Monday, November 15.

There were 10 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 32,411, according to the department.

Free COVID-19 testing sites are coming to several locations this week.

Public address loudspeaker FREE #COVID19 testing clinics are being held in Centre, Crawford, Fayette, Susquehanna and Warren Counties:

✅ open to anyone who feels they need a test

🚫 no appointment needed—first come, first serve

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.