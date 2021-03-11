x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 10,000 positive cases statewide over last 3 days

The Department of Health confirms 181 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that between Sunday, Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 1, there were 6,426 additional positive cases of COVID-19. Also, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, there were 3,819 additional positive cases for a three-day total of 10,245.

Those numbers take the statewide total to 1,575,184 on Wednesday, November 3.

There were 181 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 31,711, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP’s YouTube page.

In Other News

COVID-19 update: State adds more than 3,000 cases