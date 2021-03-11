COVID-19 update: More than 10,000 positive cases statewide over last 3 days

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that between Sunday, Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 1, there were 6,426 additional positive cases of COVID-19. Also, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, there were 3,819 additional positive cases for a three-day total of 10,245.
Those numbers take the statewide total to 1,575,184 on Wednesday, November 3.
There were 181 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 31,711, according to the department.
