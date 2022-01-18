x
COVID-19 update: More than 13,000 new coronavirus cases

The Department of Health reports 36 new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 13,459 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,487,925, on Tuesday, January 18.

There were 36 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry on Tuesday.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 38,655, according to the department.

