COVID-19 update: More than 15,000 new coronavirus cases

The Department of Health reports no new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 15,744 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,474,466, on Monday, January 17.

There were NO new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry on Monday.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 38,619, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.