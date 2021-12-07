x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 7,900 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health confirms that the number of deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus has surpassed 34,000.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 7,912 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,791,030on Tuesday, December 7.

There were 145 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 34,107, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Credit: WNEP

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID-19 cases surge as Thanksgiving holiday approaches