COVID-19 update: More than 10,000 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health confirms 97 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 10,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,763,796, on Friday, December 3.

That is the highest number of daily positive cases since January 8.

There were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,746, according to the department.



Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.