COVID-19 update: More than 9,100 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health reports 128 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 9,143 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,753,669 on Thursday, December 2.

That is the highest number of daily positive cases since January 9.

There were 128 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,649, according to the department.



