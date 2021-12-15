x
COVID-19 update: New statewide positive cases top 7,300

The Department of Health confirms 259 new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 7,301 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,857,879, on Wednesday, December 15.

There were 259 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. 

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 34,990, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

