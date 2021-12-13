COVID-19 update: Nearly 5,400 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,395 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,843,137, on Monday, December 13.
There were 2 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 34,618, according to the department.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.
