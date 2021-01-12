COVID-19 update: More than 7,600 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health confirms 100 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 7,606 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,744,526 on Wednesday, December 1.

That is the highest number of daily positive cases since January 16.

There were 100 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,521, according to the department.



