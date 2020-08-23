COVID-19 Update: State reporting 619 new cases, only 2 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that there are 129,048 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 22, that there are 619 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,048. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 86 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 80 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 16 and August 22 is 157,396 with 4,889 positive cases. There were 20,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,578 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 2 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,423,972 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,708 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,387 cases among employees, for a total of 25,095 at 915 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,126 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.