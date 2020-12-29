COVID-19 update: State death toll tops 15,000

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 29, that there were 8,545 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 622,349.

There are 5,995 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.