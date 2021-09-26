COVID-19 update: Pennsylvania records more than 4,200 new cases

Sunday's total is about 700 fewer than Saturday's.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Department of Health reported 4,247 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, September 26. Combined with the 4,966 cases reported on Saturday, the state added a total of 9,213 cases over the weekend.

Pennsylvania has seen 1,412,039 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday's case count includes 151 new cases in Luzerne County. Lackawanna County added 86 new cases. Lycoming County had 67, and Centre had 65.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The only new death in northeastern and central Pennsylvania came from Northumberland County.

29,141 Pennsylvanians have now died due to the coronavirus.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.