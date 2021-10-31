COVID-19 update: Pennsylvania adds more than 3,000 new positive cases

The Department of Health also reported 41 additional deaths on Sunday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Department of Health reported 3,114 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, October 31, bringing the statewide total to 1,564,939.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 31,454, according to the department.

Luzerne County added 97 new cases, the most in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The county also saw two new deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in Luzerne County to 934 since the start of the pandemic.

Monroe County added 29 new cases and three additional deaths.

Bradford and Schuylkill counties each added one death on Sunday due to COVID-19.

