COVID-19 update: PA adds nearly 5,000 new cases

The Department of Health also reports 64 additional deaths related to the coronavirus

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health tallied 4,966 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, September 25, bringing the statewide total to 1,407,792.

There were 64 additional deaths reported statewide.

Of the new cases, 825 came from counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Luzerne County added 130 positive cases. Schuylkill County had 87, Monroe County had 83, and Centre County added 80.

Of the 64 additional deaths reported statewide, 12 came from counties in our area. Lackawanna, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties had two deaths each. Bradford, Centre, Lycoming, Susquehanna, Union and

Wayne each had one additional death related to COVID-19.

The Department of Health reports that more than 68% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.