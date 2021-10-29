COVID-19 update: More than 4,500 new positive cases statewide

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Pa. Department of Health.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 4,506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,557,459 on Friday, October 29.

There were 85 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 217,529, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.