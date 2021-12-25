x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 9,000 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health reported no new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 9,856 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,947,649on Saturday, December 25.

There were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 36,050, according to the department.

