COVID-19 update: More than 6,000 new positive cases statewide

There were no new deaths reported Friday, November 26, in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 6,122 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,716,600 on Friday, November 26.

There were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,247, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

