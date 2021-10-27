COVID-19 update: More than 4,000 new positive cases statewide

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Pa. Department of Health.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 4,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,548,641 on Wednesday, October 27.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/27/21 at 12:00 am):

• 4,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 1,548,641 total cases statewide

• 31,197 deaths statewide

• 13,665,475 doses of vaccine have been administered (as of 10/27/21)



There were 142 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 31,197, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.