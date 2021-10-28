COVID-19 update: More than 4,000 new positive cases statewide again

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 4,312 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,522,953 on Thursday, October 28.
There were 95 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry.
The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 31,292, according to the department.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.
For information on how to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.