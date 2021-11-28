x
COVID-19 update: More than 4,000 new cases statewide

The Department of Health is reporting 32 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to coronavirus.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 4,159 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,725,902 on Sunday, November 28.

There were 32 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,283, according to the department.

