Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 Update: More than 33,000 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health is reporting 120 new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
Credit: wnep

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 33,650 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,240,549on Saturday, January 8.

There were 120 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 37,642, according to the department.

To learn how to schedule a booster shot, click here.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

