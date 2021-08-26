COVID-19 update: More than 3,300 new cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 3,333 additional positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,284,532 on Thursday, August 26.
There were 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 28,158, according to the department.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.