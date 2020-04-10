COVID-19 update

The Department of Health updated the latest coronavirus numbers across the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 dashboard with the latest numbers.

There are 2,251 new cases across the state. All 67 counties of Pennsylvania have reported cases of coronavirus. It is unclear if these numbers reflect a two-day total as the numbers were not updated on Saturday, October 3.

There are 8,216 deaths in Pennsylvania, an increase of 37 new deaths. Again, it is unclear if these numbers reflect a two-day total.