COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 14

State adds more than 4,700 new cases
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 4,752 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 1,644,484.

There are 32,401 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 42 new deaths. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

