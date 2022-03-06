COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 6

State adds fewer than 1,000 cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 631 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,763,486.

There are 43,600 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 75 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:

BRADFORD: 14,865 (194 deaths)

CARBON: 15,768 (283 deaths)

CENTRE: 34,847 (344 deaths)

CLINTON: 8990 (124 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 14,935 (240 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 42,975 (733 deaths)

LUZERNE: 72,996 (1317 deaths)

LYCOMING: 28,263 (506 deaths)

MONROE: 36,688 (511 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4484 (91 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,680 (522 deaths)

PIKE: 9912 (92 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 34,208 (659 deaths)

SNYDER: 8048 (154 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 1045 (36 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7645 (105 deaths)

TIOGA: 7888 (189 deaths)

UNION: 11,612 (151 deaths)

WAYNE: 10,012 (166 deaths)

WYOMING: 5036 (100 deaths)