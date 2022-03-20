COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 20

State adds fewer than 400 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 362 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,774,815 cases.

There are 44,049 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 38 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Northeast & central Pa. cases:

BRADFORD: 14,987 (199 deaths)

CARBON: 15,801 (288 deaths)

CENTRE: 34,985 (346 deaths)

CLINTON: 9016 (124 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 14,996 (242 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 43,205 (747 deaths)

LUZERNE: 73,233 (1333 deaths)

LYCOMING: 28,353 (508 deaths)

MONROE: 36,791 (516 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4503 (92 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,748 (526 deaths)

PIKE: 10,008 (95 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 34,342 (670 deaths)

SNYDER: 8086 (154 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 1047 (36 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7707 (107 deaths)

TIOGA: 7948 (191 deaths)

UNION: 11,663 (151 deaths)

WAYNE: 10,066 (167 deaths)

WYOMING: 5050 (103 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.