COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 13

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 447 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,769,588.
There are 43,839 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 5 new deaths.
More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.
Northeast and central PA cases:
BRADFORD: 14,944 (196 deaths)
CARBON: 15,782 (287 deaths)
CENTRE: 15,782 (287 deaths)
CLINTON: 9001 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 14,976 (242 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,093 (738 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,153 (1323 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,314 (507 deaths)
MONROE: 36,744 (514 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4494 (91 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,724 (526 deaths)
PIKE: 9962 (93 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,305 (662 deaths)
SNYDER: 8081 (154 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1046 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7684 (107 deaths)
TIOGA: 7924 (190 deaths)
UNION: 11,650 (151 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,041 (167 deaths)
WYOMING: 5049 (103 deaths)
