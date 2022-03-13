x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 13

State adds fewer than 500 new cases
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 447 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,769,588.

There are 43,839 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of new deaths. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Northeast and central PA cases:

BRADFORD: 14,944 (196 deaths)
CARBON: 15,782 (287 deaths)
CENTRE: 15,782 (287 deaths)
CLINTON: 9001 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 14,976 (242 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,093 (738 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,153 (1323 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,314 (507 deaths)
MONROE: 36,744 (514 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4494 (91 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,724 (526 deaths)
PIKE: 9962 (93 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,305 (662 deaths)
SNYDER: 8081 (154 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1046 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7684 (107 deaths)
TIOGA: 7924 (190 deaths)
UNION: 11,650 (151 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,041 (167 deaths)
WYOMING: 5049 (103 deaths)

