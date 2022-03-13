COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 13

State adds fewer than 500 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 447 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,769,588.

There are 43,839 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 5 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Northeast and central PA cases:

BRADFORD: 14,944 (196 deaths)

CARBON: 15,782 (287 deaths)

CLINTON: 9001 (124 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 14,976 (242 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 43,093 (738 deaths)

LUZERNE: 73,153 (1323 deaths)

LYCOMING: 28,314 (507 deaths)

MONROE: 36,744 (514 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4494 (91 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,724 (526 deaths)

PIKE: 9962 (93 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 34,305 (662 deaths)

SNYDER: 8081 (154 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 1046 (36 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7684 (107 deaths)

TIOGA: 7924 (190 deaths)

UNION: 11,650 (151 deaths)

WAYNE: 10,041 (167 deaths)

WYOMING: 5049 (103 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.