COVID-19 update for Sunday, January 23

State adds more than 12,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 12,333 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,572,500 cases.

There are 39,538 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 51 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Northeast and central PA cases:

BRADFORD: 13,398 (179 deaths)

CARBON: 14,868 (254 deaths)

CENTRE: 32,166 (316 deaths)

CLINTON: 8194 (117 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 13,396 (208 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 38,776 (643 deaths)

LUZERNE: 67,678 (1163 deaths)

LYCOMING: 25,878 (472 deaths)

MONROE: 34,643 (456 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4052 (83 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 20,714 (489 deaths)

PIKE: 9084 (82 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 31,722 (606 deaths)

SNYDER: 7347 (136 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 964 (32 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7026 (96 deaths)

TIOGA: 7255 (179 deaths)

UNION: 10,589 (136 deaths)

WAYNE: 9248 (148 deaths)

WYOMING: 4608 (94 deaths)



LEHIGH: 84,946 (1139 deaths)

NORTHAMPTON: 75,154 (963 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.