COVID-19 update for Sunday, January 16

State adds more than 33,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 33,266 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,458,722.

There are 38,619 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 8.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.