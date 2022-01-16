x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update for Sunday, January 16

State adds more than 33,000 new cases
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 33,266 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,458,722.

There are 38,619 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 8. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

