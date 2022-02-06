COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 6

State adds more than 2,000 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 2,794 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,700,036.

There are 41,538 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 14 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES: