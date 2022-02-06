COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 6

State adds more than 2,000 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 2,794 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,700,036.

There are 41,538 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 14 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:

BRADFORD: 14,353 (188 deaths)

CARBON: 15,472 (268 deaths)

CENTRE: 33,859 (326 deaths)

CLINTON: 8692 (117 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 14,341 (220 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 41,439 (686 deaths)

LUZERNE: 71,132 (1235 deaths)

LYCOMING: 27,537 (485 deaths)

MONROE: 36,065 (482 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4306 (86 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,089 (501 deaths)

PIKE: 9543 (90 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 33,424 (635 deaths)

SNYDER: 7855 (147 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 1027 (32 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7402 (101 deaths)

TIOGA: 7626 (186 deaths)

UNION: 11,239 (141 deaths)

WAYNE: 9706 (154 deaths)

WYOMING: 4864 (97 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.