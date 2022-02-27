COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 27

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 915 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,756,440.
There are 43,215 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 12 new deaths.
More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.
Northeast and Central PA Cases:
- BRADFORD: 14,820 (192 deaths)
- CARBON: 15,726 (281 deaths)
- CENTRE: 34,708 (338 deaths)
- CLINTON: 8967 (123 deaths)
- COLUMBIA: 14,870 (236 deaths)
- LACKAWANNA: 42,780 (725 deaths)
- LUZERNE: 72,755 (1300 deaths)
- LYCOMING: 28,199 (500 deaths)
- MONROE: 36,635 (505 deaths)
- MONTOUR: 4462 (90 deaths)
- NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,616 (519 deaths)
- PIKE: 9867 (92 deaths)
- SCHUYLKILL: 34,097 (656 deaths)
- SNYDER: 8019 (150 deaths)
- SULLIVAN: 1042 (36 deaths)
- SUSQUEHANNA: 7610 (104 deaths)
- TIOGA: 7852 (188 deaths)
- UNION: 11,544 (150 deaths)
- WAYNE: 9978 (163 deaths)
- WYOMING: 5021 (100 deaths)