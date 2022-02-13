COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 13

State adds more than 2,400 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 2,407 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,724,802.

The Department of Health did not record any new deaths Sunday. There are 42,203 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:

BRADFORD: 14,566 (190 deaths)

CARBON: 15,585 (275 deaths)

CENTRE: 34,240 (332 deaths)

CLINTON: 8819 (120 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 14,588 (227 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 42,064 (700 deaths)

LUZERNE: 71,803 (*1259 deaths)

LYCOMING: 27,888 (493 deaths)

MONROE: 36,348 (495 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4370 (87 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,338 (504 deaths)

PIKE: 9655 (91 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 33,742 (647 deaths)

SNYDER: 7945 (148 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 1030 (33 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7481 (103 deaths)

TIOGA: 7740 (187 deaths)

UNION: 11,389 (144 deaths)

WAYNE: 9810 (159 deaths)

WYOMING: 4938 (97 deaths)



LEHIGH: 88,227 (1196 deaths)

NORTHAMPTON: 78,193 (1038 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.