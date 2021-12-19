PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 7,231 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,890,259, on Sunday, December 19.
There were 20 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 35,398, according to the department.
More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.
Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.