COVID-19 update for Sunday, December 19

State adds more than 7,000 new cases
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 7,231 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,890,259on Sunday, December 19.

There were 20 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 35,398, according to the department.

