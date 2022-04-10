COVID-19 update for Sunday, April 10

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 518 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,789,262 cases.
There are 44,424 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 7 new deaths.
More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.
NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:
BRADFORD: 15,194 (200 deaths)
CARBON: 15,893 (291 deaths)
CENTRE: 35,212 (348 deaths)
CLINTON: 9034 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 15,070 (243 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,517 (763 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,504 (1346 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,427 (514 deaths)
MONROE: 37,006 (518 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4521 (93 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,826 (530 deaths)
PIKE: 10,200 (95 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,425 (674 deaths)
SNYDER: 8100 (156 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1050 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7829 (108 deaths)
TIOGA: 8020 (192 deaths)
UNION: 11,685 (153 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,145 (169 deaths)
WYOMING: 5076 (104 deaths)