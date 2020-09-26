COVID-19 update for Saturday, September 26

State announces more than 1,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 155,232. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 102 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 19 and September 25 is 182,437 with 5,520 positive cases. There were 26,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,680 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,988 cases among employees, for a total of 27,668 at 973 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,595 of our total cases are among health care workers.