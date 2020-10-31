COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 31

State announces more than 2,500 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were a total of 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 208,027. Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.

There are 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,653 cases among employees, for a total of 31,802 at 1,070 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,807 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.